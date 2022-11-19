Skip to content

Minor Time Change for Next Cultus Lake Park Board Meeting on Wednesday, November 23 at 5PM. Free Horse and Buggy Rides for Church Christmas Concert to be Announced for December 16

Cultus Lake – There is a minor Time Change for next Cultus Lake Park Board Meeting on Wednesday, November 23 at 5PM (instead of 7PM).

Among the items on the agenda: – Free Horse and Buggy Rides for Xmas Concert to be Announced(agenda link – click here)

Cultus Lake Memorial Church – Christmas Concert
Page 25 • Email dated November 14, 2022, from Glenn Charles
THAT the Cultus Lake Park Board support the use of a horse and buggy to allow free rides along the waterfront section and through Main Beach pathways;
THAT the Cultus Lake Park Board support the use of a trailer to be parked at the Lease Lot of the Church to serve hot drinks provided that the office receives a letter of approval from the leaseholder and that the required permits are obtained;
THAT the Cultus Lake Park Board supports members of the Cultus Lake Fire Department to participate by having two fire trucks on site offering free public education; and
THAT the Cultus Lake Park Board support the event by allowing those that wish to attend to park in lot B for free for the duration of the Christmas Concert

