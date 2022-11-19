GW Graham Grizzlies Win in OT Over South Delta, SV Football is off to the Semi’s at BC Place (VIDEO)

Chilliwack – What a game on Friday night at Exhibition Stadium. It was not for the faint of heart.

In the AAA Boys Quarter Final Playoff game, the GW Graham Grizzlies beat South Delta 48-47.. in OVERTIME! The remaining football year and the road to the AAA Provincial Championship now rolls through BC Place in Vancouver.

The Grizz will know their opponents by the end of the weekend.

From Amanda Johnson – Need to take a quick moment to send a huge thank you to an amazing giving business in our community, Garrison Pharmacy. Our Grizzly Family sends the hugest thank you for the donation of two Grizzly Pride Flags. We appreciate the support and memories you have given us.

From Ian Parksi:

The GW Graham Grizzlies and South Delta SunDevils played in what will be considered an instant classic overtime thriller with GW Graham outlasting South Delta 48-47. Down 35-33 with less than 4 minutes to go in the fourth quarter the Grizzlies drove the length of the field to score and make it 39-35. The Grizzlies elected to go for 2 and were successful going up 41-35 with 1 minute to play. The SunDevils then returned the favour and drove the field to score with 20 seconds remaining but the Grizzlies Tyson Orregaard blocked the PAT sending the game into overtime 41-41.

In overtime the Grizzlies scored on their first possession and added the PAT going up 48-41. The SunDevils also scored but elected to go for the 2 point convert to win the game. The Grizzlies LB Aiden Parks tipped the SunDevils pass and Strong Safety Josh Seo intercepted it in the end-zone and finished the game 48-47.

Maleky Colgiu carried the ball 25 times for 204 yards and 2 TDs for the Grizzlies while Yapo Conteh had 12 carries for 94 yards and 3 scores. Riley Ashley and Josh Seo led the Grizzlies defense with 7 tackles each. The Grizzlies advance to the Provincial Semi-Finals November 26 in BC Place against St. Thomas More Knights.

“It was a dig deep, character win for these guys, making the big plays when it mattered against a really great team” Head Coach Luke Acheson pointed out. “It’s been a while since we were tested like that, and it’s really going to help us be better for next week” he added.

Thanks to GW Graham Grizzlies Streaming for the video link of the game.