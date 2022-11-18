Next Regular Council Meeting for the Village of Harrison is Monday November 21

Harrison – The next Regular Council Meeting for the Village of Harrison is November 21, 2022 from 7 to 9PM. There is a Zoom link below as well as the link to the upcoming agenda.

Monday November 21 2022, 7 – 9pm

2022.11.21 RC Mtg Pkg.pdf

Zoom Meeting Link

Meeting ID: 861 3626 7505

Dial one of the following numbers:

(Long distance fees may apply, please contact your telephone provider.)

+1 778 907 2071

+1 204 272 7920

+1 438 809 7799

+1 587 328 1099

+1 647 374 4685

Meeting ID: 861 3626 7505

Liaison Appointments will be on the table:

Report of Chief Administrative Officer- November 10, 2022

Re : Council Liaison Appointments

Recommendation :

THAT Councillor Jackson be appointed as Council liaison to Tourism Harrison River

Valley.

Recommendation :

THAT Councillor Vidal be appointed as Council liaison to the Harrison-Agassiz

Chamber of Commerce.

Recommendation :

THAT Councillor Facio be appointed as Council representative to Fraser Health .

Recommendation :

THAT Councillor Buckley be appointed as Council liaison to the Agassiz Harrison

Healthy Communities.

Recommendation:

THAT Councillor Vidal be appointed to the Kent-Harrison Joint Emergency Program

Committee.

Recommendation:

THAT Councillor Facio be appointed as Council representative to the Mountain

Institution Citizen ‘s Advisory Committee