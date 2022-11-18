Skip to content

Next Regular Council Meeting for the Village of Harrison is Monday November 21

Next Regular Council Meeting for the Village of Harrison is Monday November 21

Harrison – The next Regular Council Meeting for the Village of Harrison is November 21, 2022 from 7 to 9PM. There is a Zoom link below as well as the link to the upcoming agenda.

Date

Monday November 21 2022, 7 – 9pm

Agenda (PDF)

File

2022.11.21 RC Mtg Pkg.pdf

Video URL

Zoom Meeting Link

Notes

Meeting ID: 861 3626 7505

Telephone Connection
Dial one of the following numbers:
(Long distance fees may apply, please contact your telephone provider.)

+1 778 907 2071
+1 204 272 7920
+1 438 809 7799
+1 587 328 1099
+1 647 374 4685

Meeting ID: 861 3626 7505

Liaison Appointments will be on the table:

Report of Chief Administrative Officer- November 10, 2022
Re : Council Liaison Appointments
Recommendation :
THAT Councillor Jackson be appointed as Council liaison to Tourism Harrison River
Valley.
Recommendation :
THAT Councillor Vidal be appointed as Council liaison to the Harrison-Agassiz
Chamber of Commerce.
Recommendation :
THAT Councillor Facio be appointed as Council representative to Fraser Health .
Recommendation :
THAT Councillor Buckley be appointed as Council liaison to the Agassiz Harrison
Healthy Communities.
Recommendation:
THAT Councillor Vidal be appointed to the Kent-Harrison Joint Emergency Program
Committee.
Recommendation:
THAT Councillor Facio be appointed as Council representative to the Mountain
Institution Citizen ‘s Advisory Committee

604 392 5834

Locks Pharmacy

BCGEU

Small Business BC

Community Futures

Chill TV

Unique Thrifting

