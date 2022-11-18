Next Regular Council Meeting for the Village of Harrison is Monday November 21

Harrison – The next Regular Council Meeting for the Village of Harrison is November 21, 2022 from 7 to 9PM. There is a Zoom link below as well as the link to the upcoming agenda.
Date
Monday November 21 2022, 7 – 9pm
Agenda (PDF)
File
Video URL
Notes
Meeting ID: 861 3626 7505
Telephone Connection
Dial one of the following numbers:
(Long distance fees may apply, please contact your telephone provider.)
+1 778 907 2071
+1 204 272 7920
+1 438 809 7799
+1 587 328 1099
+1 647 374 4685
Liaison Appointments will be on the table:
Report of Chief Administrative Officer- November 10, 2022
Re : Council Liaison Appointments
Recommendation :
THAT Councillor Jackson be appointed as Council liaison to Tourism Harrison River
Valley.
Recommendation :
THAT Councillor Vidal be appointed as Council liaison to the Harrison-Agassiz
Chamber of Commerce.
Recommendation :
THAT Councillor Facio be appointed as Council representative to Fraser Health .
Recommendation :
THAT Councillor Buckley be appointed as Council liaison to the Agassiz Harrison
Healthy Communities.
Recommendation:
THAT Councillor Vidal be appointed to the Kent-Harrison Joint Emergency Program
Committee.
Recommendation:
THAT Councillor Facio be appointed as Council representative to the Mountain
Institution Citizen ‘s Advisory Committee