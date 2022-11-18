Kent Fire Chief Friday Update on Two Wildfires

Kent – Gerald Basten, the Fire Chief for the District of Kent/Agassiz, released a status update late Friday, on the two wildfires of note:

There are currently two wildfires within the District of Kent municipal boundaries.



The Bear Mountain fire is located on BC Hydro right-of-way and is actively being worked under the direction of BC Hydro. BC Wildfire and the District are aware and both monitoring the progress.



The Agassiz Fire Department (AFD) first received notice of the Limbert Mountain fire at 4:02 a.m. on November 17. Based on various factors, the AFD took a defensive position due to the safety and risks involved of the dead standing timber and steep slopes.



The District of Kent has activated its emergency operating centre for the direction of the two wildfires so that operational tasks could conducted more efficiently. A State of Local Emergency was enacted for the Limbert Mountain fire to enable efficient operations and evacuation alerts were issued to those properties that were deemed to be in the path of the fire. The AFD had an overnight firefighter crew situated to monitor for ember casting.



At this time, structural protection and sprinklers have been deployed at all the structures in the path of the fire. The AFD continues to work with BC Wildfire and contractors to effectively action and bring the fire under control. Currently three pieces of heavy equipment, one helicopter, ground crews, and AFD crews are working the fire.



Through its mutual aid agreements, the Seabird Island Fire Department is assisting with the Bear Mountain fire, Popkum Fire Department is assisting with the Limbert Mountain fire, and Harrison Hot Springs is providing core coverage should multiple incidents occur.



For your safety and to allow first responders to effectively work, the public is asked to stay away from the area of Limbert Road and Cameron Road.