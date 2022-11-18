Health Issues Silence Chilliwack Cover’s Band, Judy Tuesday

Chilliwack – Judy Tuesday.

For local, everyone knew this band and their faithful covers of tunes from the 60’s and 70’s. They actually started after a theatre gig that used the players as the backing band for a show.

Their musical director, leader and keyboard wiz has had to step away from the spotlight due to serious health issues with her hearing.

It is almost shades of what Huey Lewis had to deal with when his Grammy winning and Oscar nominated band, Huey Lewis and the News, had to face.

From Guitarist and former Mayor Clint Hames on social media:

Regrets to announce that we will be suspending our band activities indefinitely, effective immediately.



It has been a pleasure playing for you all and we would list the events we shared with you as the happiest of our lives. Our health is the most important thing we have and anything that puts that at risk must take priority, especially when it involves something fundamental, like our ability to hear.



Close friends knew that our leader and musical director, Judy, had compromised hearing for most of her adult life. Unfortunately, gigging in a rock band was accelerating the deterioration of her remaining hearing. As much as she would love to continue, her specialist has informed her that further exposure would lead to rapid hearing loss in a very short period.



It has been the “best of times”. Support Live Music!