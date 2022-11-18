FRIDAY UPDATE – Local State of Emergency – Agassiz Fire Working Three Blazes, Fire on Limbert Mountain, Cemetery Hill and One on Bear Mountain, Road Closures – Wildfire Human Caused

Agassiz/Kent – “Fire on the Mountain and Lightnin’ in the Sky” – Marshall Tucker Band.

FRIDAY 930AM UPDATE – BC Wildfire Service conforms that the Cemetery Hill fire was human caused and considered out of control. The fire has consumed will over one hectare.

7PM Thursday Update – The District of Kent has declared a State of Local Emergency & issued evacuation alerts to residents living near the Limbert Mountain wildfire. For your own safety, the please stay away from the area of Limbert Rd and Cameron Rd. Updates will be provided as they become available.

2022 Cemetery Hill Fire/Valorie Wood/Facebook/Nov 17

5PM UPDATE – Due to the wildfire on Limbert Mountain, the District of Kent is closing Cameron and Limbert Road to the public. Local traffic will still be allowed to pass. For your own safety, PLEASE stay away from the area until it is declared safe to return.

2PM Thursday UPDATE – The Agassiz Fire Department (AFD) is aware of 3 active wildfires in the District. The first fire is on the south flank of Bear Mountain, and visible from Agassiz and Seabird Island. As the fire is contained on the BC Hydro right-of-way, BC Hydro is actively dealing with it. The 2nd fire is on Limbert Mountain, off Cameron Rd and AFD crews are currently working with BC Wildfire Service. The third is Cemetery Hill.

Please do not call in these fires to AFD or emergency services, as they are already being actively dealt with. Updates will be provided as they become available.

ORIGINAL STORY 7 AM Thursday – Yes it is November however conditions in the woods remain tinder dry.

In the over night hours as the winds were picking up, a fire broke out on Limbert Mountain in Kent/Agassiz. Agassiz Fire crews are on scene.

There are pictures from Fraser Valley Road Report that started surfacing between 4 and 5 on Thursday Morning

So far this fire is not effecting traffic on Highway 7.