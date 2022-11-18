Chiefs Kuramoto Pursuing Other BCHL Options

Chilliwack – The Chilliwack Chiefs announced that 2006-born forward Dryden Kuramoto has left the team to pursue other opportunities within the BCHL. The 5’9 forward tallied 1 goal and 2 assists during 12 regular season contests this season and played 5 games as a 15-year-old affiliate player with the Chiefs during the 2021-22 BCHL season.

“This move is strictly for the benefit of Dryden and his career at this point in time.” Said Chiefs Head Coach and GM Brian Maloney. “Dryden is a wonderful kid with a lot of potential to be an elite scorer in this league. He was an excellent teammate and players and staff all loved having him in our room every day. This move certainly doesn’t make us better as a team, but after speaking with Dryden and his representation we felt it was best to give him the opportunity to pursue other opportunities for him to continue to develop his game.”

“We sincerely wish Dryden the best and want to thank him for all his time and efforts on and off the ice while a member of the Chilliwack Chiefs.” Added Maloney.