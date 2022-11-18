Annual Provincial Grants That Support Key Local Services – Abbotsford, Chilliwack and Hope

Fraser Valley/Victoria – 55 B.C. communities, including Abbotsford, Chilliwack and Hope, will benefit from approximately $17.3 million in grants in lieu of municipal property taxes this year.

For more information about grants in lieu of taxes for local governments in B.C., visit:

https://www2.gov.bc.ca/gov/content/governments/local-governments/finance/requisition-taxation/grants-in-lieu-of-taxes

“Through our annual grants-in-lieu program, we’re supporting the essential work local governments do to build stronger communities and provide the services people depend on,” said Lisa Beare, Minister of Citizens’ Services. “This funding helps improve people’s lives by giving municipalities extra resources to plan, enhance and build vital local services and amenities.”

Grants in lieu of property taxes are distributed every November and reimburse local municipalities throughout the province for the services they provide to the public and their support of local infrastructure, such as parks, municipally run sewers, roads and fire protection.

Grants cover land and property owned by the provincial government, such as office buildings, warehouses and courthouses.

Schools and hospitals are exempt from paying municipal property taxes and are not part of the grants-in-lieu calculation. Also excluded from compensation under the Municipal Aid Act are provincial assets such as highways, forests, and parks or land under the control, management or administration of a Crown corporation.

Provincial grants in lieu of municipal property tax amounts for 2022 in the Fraser Valley