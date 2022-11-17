UFV and City of Chilliwack Together for Clothing Exchange and Repair Fair – Evergreen Hall – Saturday November 19

Chilliwack – Did you know that clothing creation and waste represent one of the greatest environmental challenges of our time? The public is invited to a clothing exchange and repair fair at Evergreen Hall in Chilliwack on Sat, Nov 19. Help reduce the waste impact of clothing in our community.



Bring in used clothes in good condition. Exchange with others. Learn how to make simple repairs and how you can reduce clothing waste.

“Clothing creation and waste represent one of the greatest environmental challenges of our time,” said Dr. Stefania Pizzirani, an associate professor from UFV’s School of Land Use and Environmental Change. “This event is an important way to reduce and mitigate impacts related to clothing within our community.”

Saturday November 19

10 am-2 pm

Evergreen Hall, Chilliwack



Presented by UFV School of Land Use and Environmental Change, Sustainable UFV, and the City of Chilliwack.