Fire on Limbert Mountain in Kent/Agassiz

Agassiz/Kent – “Fire on the Mountain” – Charlie Daniels.

Yes it is November however conditions in the woods remain tinder dry.

In the over night hours as the winds were picking up, a fire broke out on Limbert Mountain in Kent/Agassiz. Agassiz Fire crews are on scene.

There are pictures from Fraser Valley Road Report that started surfacing between 4 and 5 on Thursday Morning.

As of 8 AM there was mo information on the BC Wildfire Service dashboard.

So far this fire is not effecting traffic on Highway 7.

More to come.