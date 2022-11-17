Chiefs Acquire Defenceman Olivier Beaulieu from Chicago Steel

Chilliwack/Chicago – The Chilliwack Chiefs announced the acquisition of 2005-born defenceman Olivier Beaulieu from the Chicago Steel of the USHL in exchange for future considerations.

Beaulieu had played four games with the Steel before the trade. The 5’11 blueliner was drafted by Chicago 81st overall.

“We are really excited to add Olivier to our lineup. With some of the changes we have made recently, we needed to add another defender- Olivier is extremely mobile and a great puck mover. OB comes from a great program in the Chicago Steel and we look forward to getting him in our lineup at home tomorrow night,” said Assosicate Head Coach and Assistant GM Brad Rihela.

Last season, the Montreal product played alongside his new Chiefs teammate Bryan Jones at Northwood School. From the blueline, he netted 29 points in 49 games.

“I’m really looking forward to being able to continue my development here in Chilliwack. It’s an exciting opportunity to be able to join such a great organization. I can’t wait to get into the lineup and help out the boys,” said Beaulieu.