Chiefs Abram Wiebe Named to BCHL Outdoor All Star 3 on 3 Outdoor Tournament in Penticton – January 21

Penticton – The initial 18 skaters that will participate in the 3-on-3 outdoor All-Star Tournament on January 21 in Penticton were unveiled.

That includes Chilliwack Chiefs’ Abram Wiebe.

After a poll was conducted with all 18 BCHL head coaches, one skater from each team was voted onto the roster as part of the league’s 60th Anniversary celebration. An additional six skaters and all four goalie spots will be determined by a fan vote, starting Monday, Nov. 21.

The 18 skaters named to the All-Star rosters are:

Coastal Conference

Team Name Position Alberni Valley Bulldogs Ethan Bono F Chilliwack Chiefs Abram Wiebe D Coquitlam Express Mirko Buttazzoni F Cowichan Valley Capitals Luke Strickland F Langley Rivermen Vitaly Levyy F Nanaimo Clippers Kai Daniells F Powell River Kings Karter McNarland F Surrey Eagles Jake Bongo F Victoria Grizzlies Olivier Picard F

Interior Conference

Team Name Position Cranbrook Bucks Jack Silich F Merritt Centennials Jackson Krill F Penticton Vees Bradly Nadeau F Prince George Spruce Kings John Herrington F Salmon Arm Silverbacks Owen Beckner F Trail Smoke Eaters Brady Hunter F Vernon Vipers Reagan Milburn F Wenatchee Wild Cade Littler F West Kelowna Warriors Jaiden Moriello F

The format for the tournament is:

3-on-3

Played on a newly built outdoor rink in Downtown Penticton

Four teams of six skaters and one goalie (two teams per conference)

Round robin format

Top two teams faceoff in the championship game

The All-Stars will also participate in a skills competition earlier in the day with events including hardest shot, accuracy and more.

The process for the fan vote to fill out the remaining roster spots, as well as the list players eligible for the vote, will be unveiled at 10 a.m. on Monday morning.

Watch the BCHL social media accounts and the league website for details on how to vote.