Skip to content

Chiefs Abram Wiebe Named to BCHL Outdoor All Star 3 on 3 Outdoor Tournament in Penticton – January 21

Home
Sports
Chiefs Abram Wiebe Named to BCHL Outdoor All Star 3 on 3 Outdoor Tournament in Penticton – January 21

Penticton – The initial 18 skaters that will participate in the 3-on-3 outdoor All-Star Tournament on January 21 in Penticton were unveiled.

That includes Chilliwack Chiefs’ Abram Wiebe.

After a poll was conducted with all 18 BCHL head coaches, one skater from each team was voted onto the roster as part of the league’s 60th Anniversary celebration. An additional six skaters and all four goalie spots will be determined by a fan vote, starting Monday, Nov. 21.

The 18 skaters named to the All-Star rosters are:

Coastal Conference

TeamNamePosition
Alberni Valley BulldogsEthan BonoF
Chilliwack ChiefsAbram WiebeD
Coquitlam ExpressMirko ButtazzoniF
Cowichan Valley CapitalsLuke StricklandF
Langley RivermenVitaly LevyyF
Nanaimo ClippersKai DaniellsF
Powell River KingsKarter McNarlandF
Surrey EaglesJake BongoF
Victoria GrizzliesOlivier PicardF

Interior Conference

TeamNamePosition
Cranbrook BucksJack SilichF
Merritt CentennialsJackson KrillF
Penticton VeesBradly NadeauF
Prince George Spruce KingsJohn HerringtonF
Salmon Arm SilverbacksOwen BecknerF
Trail Smoke EatersBrady HunterF
Vernon VipersReagan MilburnF
Wenatchee WildCade LittlerF
West Kelowna WarriorsJaiden MorielloF

The format for the tournament is:

  • 3-on-3
  • Played on a newly built outdoor rink in Downtown Penticton
  • Four teams of six skaters and one goalie (two teams per conference)
  • Round robin format
  • Top two teams faceoff in the championship game

The All-Stars will also participate in a skills competition earlier in the day with events including hardest shot, accuracy and more.

The process for the fan vote to fill out the remaining roster spots, as well as the list players eligible for the vote, will be unveiled at 10 a.m. on Monday morning.

Watch the BCHL social media accounts and the league website for details on how to vote.

Share This:

604 392 5834

Locks Pharmacy

BCGEU

Small Business BC

Community Futures

Chill TV

Unique Thrifting

On Key

Related Posts