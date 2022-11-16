Upper Fraser Valley RCMP Officer in Charge Awards

Fraser Valley – Annually, the UFVRD RCMP recognizes police officers, employees and community members who have made outstanding contributions to public safety with the Officer in Charge Awards.

On Wednesday, November 9, Superintendent Davy Lee, Officer in Charge of the Upper Fraser Valley Regional Detachment honoured thirty-two recipients for their courageous efforts, investigational excellence, innovative problem solving, community service and assistance to the RCMP.

RCMP Officer in Charge Awards 2022

Assistant Commissioner Maureen Levy, Lower Mainland District Commander, E Division, local dignitaries, friends and family of the recipients, attended the event at the Chilliwack Arts & Cultural Centre.

In total, 40 awards were presented, including an award recognizing Excellence for Performance presented to Constable Danielle Renaud, Constable Alana Schaafsma, and Constable Pierre Boivin with the Agassiz Community Police Office, who were commended for their tireless devotion in providing life-saving measures to an individual. Mayor Pranger, District of Kent, commented, I’m very proud of the police officers who go above and beyond the call of duty. So pleased to have them as part of our community.

Officers from the Crime Reduction Unit, Drug Section and Drug Trafficking Investigations were commended for their outstanding work in a complex project where numerous charges were laid against several key figures of a criminal group.

Presentations were also made to employees of Jake’s Construction for their innovative thinking and bravery in assisting in fighting a wildfire in Laidlaw, BC.

I would like to commend the seven residents who received awards in Excellence in Community Service at the UFVRD RCMP OIC Awards. Your dedication to the community and public safety helps make Chilliwack an even better place to live and we are thankful for all you do, said Mayor Ken Popove.

Corporal Chris Gosselin was recognized for his tireless work and dedication to creating and adopting the Community Safety Agreement, a landmark agreement that provides enhanced police services to 14 First Nations communities within the Upper Fraser Valley.

Many others were recognized for their work in life saving measures in relation to mental health calls; operational tools and techniques developed to enhance service delivery during the pandemic and Atmospheric River events.

The Long Service Medal was presented to Sergeant Krista Vrolyk and Inspector Darren Pankratz for twenty years of service. The Long Service Medal may be awarded to any regular member or special constable who bears an irreproachable character and who has completed no less than twenty years of service.