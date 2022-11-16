The Return of the Abbotsford Mayor’s Christmas Card Contest

Abbotsford – The City of Abbotsford is once again inviting Abbotsford elementary students in kindergarten through grade five to participate in a contest to design the Mayor’s annual Christmas card.

Every year Mayor and Council send out many electronic Christmas cards across the city and province. Adding children’s artwork to the card adds an extra element of cheer. Elementary students from across the city are encouraged to create and submit a festive Christmas drawing that could be selected for the cover of the Mayor’s official 2022 Christmas card.

“Children bring such joy to the holiday season and it is my hope that their festive spirit shines brightly in their artwork for the Christmas card contest,” said Ross Siemens, Mayor of Abbotsford. “I look forward to seeing all the creative artwork and it is my privilege to share the winning art with family, friends and community members this holiday season.”

This is the third Mayor’s annual Christmas card contest and the first for Mayor Ross Siemens. Last year, nearly 600 entries were submitted. Each entry was festive, cheerful and truly showcased our elementary school children’s community talent and spirit.

The student with the winning design will receive a Christmas prize package. Students wanting to participate in the contest must email their card design to mayorsoffice@abbotsford.ca no later than November 30th.

Links for more information:

· Mayor’s Christmas Card Contest

· Christmas Card Entry Form