Kent Council November 14 Highlights – Radon, Xmas Night Lights

Kent – From Kent Council Meeting on November 14, 2022 —

Introduction to Fraser Valley Conservancy and its Programs

A delegation from the Fraser Valley Conservancy made a presentation to Council, introducing the non-profit organization and its programs. Executive Director Ms. Joanne Neilson began with a brief history, noting that the Fraser Valley Conservancy has been operating for 24 years and is the only locally based land trust in the Fraser Valley. Staff Biologist and Program Manager Ms. Aleesha Switzer then spoke to their “Step 2 It” program, which includes a planting project adjacent to the walking trail along the Haig Highway. Ms. Switzer presented the revised planting plan with maps and diagrams of where native trees and shrubs would be placed and maintained by a local volunteer crew. This crew, in collaboration with the Conservancy, would also be responsible for maintaining the buffer between the property fences and the planting area, as well as monitoring and removing any invasive species that may appear and cleaning up garbage.

Based on concerns brought forward by Council, the delegation confirmed that District staff will be supporting local volunteers with a flail mower (estimated to be used twice a year) and providing mobile access to water. The Conservancy also committed to the stewardship of this project and in the event the local volunteers stop, they have access to a network of 400 registered volunteers.

Preparations including sod moving and adding compostable bark mulch have been done in anticipation of the planting event scheduled for November 26th, 2022, from 10 am to 2 pm. Everyone is welcome to join the Agassiz volunteer team in their planting. If you would like to volunteer or have questions, please email steptoit@fraservalleyconservancy.ca or call 1-604-625-0066.

For more information about the program and the Fraser Valley Conservancy, please visit:

Planting Map*

*Map not to scale. Each “dot” represents one plant.

Winter Night Lights Update

The Magic of Christmas is now part of the Winter Night Lights event. A Winter Night Lights Committee has been established and includes members from the District of Kent, Tourism Harrison River Valley, Seabird Island, Agassiz-Harrison Community Services, the Fraser Valley Regional Library, and the Agassiz-Harrison Museum.

Registration for the Santa visit including a present from his Workshop opens on Friday (November 18th). You can pre-register for the event by calling 604-796-8891 or logging into your Connect to Rec account:

https://districtofkent.perfectmind.com/SocialSite/MemberRegistration/MemberSignIn

Community Futures North Fraser Board Liaison

The District received an invitation to appoint a liaison representative to the Community Futures North Fraser Board. Community Futures is a non-profit organization that provides support to local small businesses including its $3 million loan fund and business advisory services. Council unanimously supported the appointment of Councillor Post.

If you are curious about Community Futures North Fraser and would like to learn more about the services they offer, you can visit https://northfraser.org/.

Radon Action Month – November

November is Radon Action Month, Health Canada is encouraging Canadians to test their homes for radon gas.

“Radon is a soil gas that can be found in elevated levels in certain homes. Radon is the second-leading cause of lung cancer, surpassed only by smoking. It’s important that all Canadians test their homes for radon, and take action to reduce their radon level if required.” – takeactiononradon.ca

If you are interested in receiving a radon testing kit, please register through the Fraser Valley Regional District website: https://form.jotform.com/222846144403249

The kits will then be available for pick up at Municipal Hall (7170 Cheam Avenue) or the Community Recreation and Cultural Centre (6660 Pioneer Avenue) during regular office hours.

Did you know?

Minutes and Agendas for Council meetings are available on the District’s website: https://calendar.kentbc.ca/meetings .

Livestreaming for Council meetings and Public Hearings continue to be available, as an alternative to attending in-person. For more information including how to register please visit: https://www.kentbc.ca/en/district-hall/attending_participating_in_virtual_meetings.aspx.

Mayor’s Update

On November 4th, Mayor Pranger attended the 100th birthday party for Ms. Margret Peterson and congratulates Ms. Peterson on reaching this impressive milestone. Mayor Pranger also attended the Upper Fraser Valley Regional Detachment Officer in Charge “Recognizing Excellence” Awards on November 9th, 2022. She acknowledged the dedication and bravery of many local RCMP members and members of the community that went above and beyond. One such is example was employees of Jake’s Contracting, including one who is an Agassiz resident, that put out a wildfire on Highway 1 this year, thus preventing a larger disaster. They were commended at the ceremony and presented certificates for their bravery.

On November 11th, Mayor Pranger attended the local Remembrance Day Ceremony and laid a wreath on behalf of the District. She was pleased to see so many residents show up to honour the contribution and sacrifice made by our veterans.

In closing, Mayor Pranger pointed out that November 14th marks the grim anniversary of the atmospheric river flooding, landslides, and loss of life on Duffy Lake Road. The recovery continues and we hope and pray that our community does not face another event like this anytime soon.