Kent Harrison Arts Council Call for 2023 Exhibition Submissions at Ranger Station Art Gallery in Harrison Hot Springs

Harrison – The Kent Harrison Arts Council is a not for profit organization, nurturing and supporting local arts and culture in the region for over 40 years. The arts council operates the Ranger Station Art Gallery in Harrison Hot Springs, BC and is supported by the BC Arts Council. Kent Harrison Arts Council (KHA are currently seeking visual artists for their next exhibition year. The art gallery is located on the shore of beautiful Harrison Lake,



Exhibition Submissions for 2023 Requirements:

Kent Harrison Arts Council (KHAC) invite artists (individuals or groups) of all mediums to submit proposals.

Your submission must include:



– one-page proposal including brief artist statement and gallery show description,

– curriculum vitae (an artist’s resume) or biography relating to art practice (2 pages max),

– visual documentation of up to 10 images of recent work; jpeg format only, 300 dpi preferred, no larger than 1024 x 768 pixels. All images must be in a .jpg format

– list describing all your visual documentation, including title, media, dimension of work and year of production. Please specify whether or not they are examples of previous work or works to be exhibited.



All written material must be formatted as a .doc and be PC compatible.



The Arts Council is responsible for hanging shows, publicity and opening receptions. A $430 honorarium will be paid to artists presenting a solo show. Funds are distributed accordingly for group shows. Ranger Station Art Gallery exhibitions run for approximately 4 weeks.



The Gallery Director will notify all artists by February 1, 2023.

Submissions can be emailed to: kentharrisonartscouncil@shaw.ca



Application Deadline is December 1.

Kent Harrison Arts Council/Ranger Station Art Gallery Floor Plan