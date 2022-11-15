Cyrus Centre Chilliwack Needs Quality Gloves, Toques Socks, Hand Warmers, Winter Jackets and Boots

Chilliwack – Cyrus Centre Ministries needs help to keep those in need and the young homeless people, bundled up from the elements.

Pictured below are John & Amie, Cyrus Centre Ministries Outreach Workers in Chilliwack.

They hit the pavement daily to help those most vulnerable on our streets with meeting their immediate needs with supplies, encouragement, direction to resources, love and compassion. They both have the biggest hearts, and we are so lucky to have them as part of our Cyrus Team.

They have a request as the weather becomes colder – Cyrus Centre Ministries are short on quality gloves, toques and socks as well as hand warmers, winter jackets and boots, head lamps, travel size moisturizer, chapstick and back packs.

If you can help us in any capacity with these items please stop by Chilliwack Centre anytime.

Facebook information is here.