West Coast Christmas Show at Tradex – November 18 to 20

Abbotsford – The annual West Coast Christmas Show & Artisan Market is at Tradex, Friday, November 18 to 20.

NEW FOR THIS YEAR

Indulge yourself this Holiday Season, at Opulence Art 2 Wear where you will find Donna’s lovely selection of hand painted silks which are crafted into beautiful timeless, vibrant, flowing garments – you will be the talk of the party!

Explore Cheryl’s Trading Post, an independent, Native family owned, operated, and staffed First Nations Art Store. Discover the perfect gift from Cheryl’s collection of Northwest Coast Native Art. Cheryl is a Gitxsan woman born on the Skeena River. She grew up living a traditional lifestyle of hunting, fishing, and gathering on her traditional territory.

For the Art Lover on your holiday list, this is sure to add to their impressive collection: Jo Morehouse-Power creates wet and needle felted art and mixed media acrylic paintings; created using a process of wet felting which involves layering wool roving into a pattern and agitating the wool with water and soap until the fibers enmesh and turn into felt. She then enhances the piece using a barbed needle, embroidery, or machine stitch. The landscape is a constant source of inspiration for her. Each work is framed using reclaimed and refurbished frames whenever possible or hanging them on beach driftwood.

BACK AGAIN THIS YEAR:

SANTA’S WORKSHOP

Santa’s helpers are ready to help children decorate and take home their very own free Wooden Christmas Tree Ornament at the show.

Kids can write their own letter to Santa and post the letter direct in his own Santa’s Mailbox, right here at the show in Santa’s Workshop.

Clap and Dance with AzestA Ballet Studio, be sure to join in this fun creative activity on Saturday and Sunday at the show

Santa himself will be stopping by the show!!! Why not start a new family tradition and visit with Santa while experiencing the show. There will be opportunities to take your own pictures and many photo backgrounds are available throughout the show for your photos.

THE UGLY SWEATER CONTEST

Here’s how it works: We take your picture and post it on Facebook www.facebook.com/westcoastxmas The sweater with most ‘likes’ by November 27th is the winner. Winner receives a Gift Card to dine at the authentic Italian Paliotti’s Restaurant!

THE FESTIVAL OF TREES

Give back while gift-giving at the Festival of Trees, a forest of trees decorated by local charities. For just a toonie, vote for your favorite tree and be entered to win a fantastic Wildlifer Prize Package courtesy of ES Wildlife Photo Images.

THE SOUNDS OF THE HOLIDAYS PERFORMANCE STAGE

Since the shows inception in 2008, the Sounds of the Holidays Performance Stage at the West Coast Christmas Show has served as the undisputed showcase of the fantastic musical, choral and dance talent that abounds in the Lower Mainland of British Columbia.

SHOW ESSENTIALS:

Friday, November 18th 1 PM – 9 PM

Saturday, November 19th 9 AM – 5 PM

Sunday, November 20th 10 AM – 4 PM

TRADEX, Abbotsford (Address: 1190 Cornell Street, Abbotsford, BC, V2T 6H5)

Your ticket allows for free re-admission on all 3 days of the show. Family Packs and Senior rates available. Admission is free for children 12 and under. Discounts available for online purchases

Tickets are available online at www.westcoastchristmasshow.com and there are savings when you purchase in advance.

Show your support for the following companies who reside in your suburb and will be exhibiting at the show. Shopping these local artisans and shopkeepers helps to keep your community thriving.

