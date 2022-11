Chilliwack – It’s back and LIVE on December 3, 5:30PM through the streets of the Wack.

The Annual Chilliwack Rotary Christmas Parade with start at Chilliwack Senior Secondary School – proceeding along Yale Road to Wellington, turning at College and onward to Reece.

There will be great viewing spots along the route.

If you can’t make it downtown, the parade WILL BE STREAMED LIVE on chillTV.

Participants, floats and bands are welcome to register via the parade website chilliwackchristmasparade.ca

2022 Chilliwack Rotary Christmas Parade