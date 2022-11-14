City of Chilliwack To Get Tough On Shopping Carts

Chilliwack – Shopping Carts.

The mode of transport for many homeless and are always found in alleys, ditches, roadsides and parks.

The eyesore is also an environment concern for the city, and an expensive clean up.

The next council meeting for the City of Chilliwack (November 15) will put focus on store owners to take more responsibility of maintaining and tracking those carts.

From the Council Agenda:

The proposal for three readings is for merchants to have a shopping cart management plan that includes stickers to show who owns the cart as well as anti theft systems including coin lock as an option.

City crews retrieve their fare share of carts which cost the taxpayer approximately $50 per cart (taking into account manpower).

Council meets at 2PM and is live streamed on the City’s YouTube Channel.