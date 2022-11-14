Skip to content

Chilliwack Metropolitan Orchestra – ‘Tis the Season : A Traditional Christmas” – Sunday December 11

Chilliwack – Chilliwack Metropolitan Orchestra present ‘Tis the Season : A Traditional Christmas” on December 11. Special guest performers, Crystal Hicks (vocalist) and Stanley Tsang (guitarist).

Link to website and ticket information is here.

