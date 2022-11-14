Skip to content

Chilliwack Giants 2023 Spring Tackle Coach Applications Now Open

Chilliwack – Chilliwack Giants 2023 Spring Tackle Coach Applications are now open. (Bantam & Midget).

Interviews will be held December 4.

Apply at the link below 👇

https://forms.gle/qRPhHfbbSLLsEk3P7

2022 Chilliwack Giants Chilli Bowl/ Townshend Park/FVN

