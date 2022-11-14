Applications to Volunteer on a City of Chilliwack Advisory Committee Now Available

Chilliwack – The City of Chilliwack is seeking community-minded individuals to volunteer on several Council Committees as community representatives. People with diverse experience and backgrounds are encouraged to apply.

The City of Chilliwack’s Advisory Committees each focus on specific topics, based on the committee’s expertise, and provide recommendations to City Council. Volunteer community representative positions are available for the following committees: Accessibility and Inclusion Advisory Committee, Agricultural and Rural Advisory Committee, Heritage Advisory Committee, Parks and Trails Advisory Committee, Public Safety Advisory Committee and the Transportation Advisory Committee.

Fillable application forms are available for download, or residents can pick up a hard copy from City Hall reception (8550 Young Road). Completed applications can be submitted via email or dropped off to City Hall. More information and the fillable application form are available at chilliwack.com/committees.