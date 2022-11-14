Alex House receives $3,000 from SurreyCares Youth Grants for their Youth Space to provide support for Surrey youth facing significant struggles

Surrey -The SurreyCares Community Foundation announces that $3,000 from the annual Youth Grants 2022 has been granted to the Youth Space – Alex House for the Where They’re At: Youth Outreach Project.

This project aims to support youth aged 10 to 24 and their families living in the South Surrey and White Rock communities facing significant challenges. These youth have expressed struggling with social isolation, disconnection from their families, unstable housing, and mental health challenges such as low mood, high anxiety, and increased substance use.

Through the Youth Outreach Project, the Youth Space – Alex House will be able to strengthen its outreach services and support youth to access their basic needs, build positive connections, find safe housing, connect to community resources, and access substance use and harm reduction support. This is being done in creative ways based on the youth’s feedback and ideas, such as hosting a ’pop-up’ in the park to play fun outdoor games with youth and get some healthy food to eat or have a picnic together while discussing sexual health or substance use in a non-judgmental way.

By implementing this program, youth can build trust with the organization. In turn, they will receive opportunities to get essentials they need, such as toiletries or groceries, naloxone training and Narcan kits, and have the ability to express their additional needs. Additionally, youth will be able to build ongoing positive and supportive relationships with Youth Space – Alex House youth workers, meaning they will know a safe adult in a community that cares about them.

“We are very grateful to have received a grant from the SurreyCares Community Foundation’s annual Youth Grants this year to support our Youth Outreach Program. With the support of Surrey Cares, we will eliminate barriers to access and truly meet youth ‘where they’re at – meaning our staff and peer volunteers can travel to sites where youth already gather in their home communities, and offer the supplies youth have expressed would make them feel safe and supported.” said Kiko Kung, Youth Engagement Facilitator, Youth Space – Alex House.

“We continue to see a significant increase in the need for programs that support youth in Surrey,” shares, Christine Buttkus, Executive Director of SurreyCares Community Foundation. “Therefore, we are pleased to be able to provide a grant to the Youth Space – Alex House’s Youth Outreach Project, as the need for this program is so crucial for youth in our community.”



