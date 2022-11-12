Bozzini’s Tuesday November 16 – Jeff Plankenhorn & Leah Nicole Barley Double Bill with Special Guest Ross Christopher Fairbairn (VIDEO)

Chilliwack – Next up for great music at Bozzini’s – Tuesday November 16 – Jeff Plankenhorn & Leah Nicole Barley Double Bill with Special Guest Ross Christopher Fairbairn.

Jeff Plankenhorn & Leah Nicole Barley/Bozzini’s/Nov 2022

Doors open at 6PM and the Show at 7PM. Tickets only $ 25 at Bozzini’s or call 604 792 0744 to reserve by phone.

Jeff Plankenhorn is a world-class songwriter and had been an accompanist to the stars and first-call session musician in Texas (Joe Ely, Ruthie Foster, Ray Wylie Hubbard, etc.) for 16 years when he decided to go solo with his critically acclaimed SoulSlide album (featuring performances by Ruthie Foster, Malford Milligan, Rami Jaffe (Foo Fighters, The Wallflowers), and The Resentments, with co-writes from Bret Dennen, Gary Nicholson, and Miles Zuniga (Fastball).

The past is always with us, and no one knows that better than Leah Barley. On her first full-length album Bring Out Your Dead, the Vancouver-based singer/songwriter offers eight stirring original songs that evoke both the jubilation and heartbreak inherent to classic folk and country music. An accomplished banjo player as well as guitarist, Barley is joined on the album by a full band featuring longtime collaborators violist John Kastelic and multi-instrumentalist Ross Christopher Fairbairn to create a sound as affecting today as it was a century ago.