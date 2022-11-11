Chilliwack School Board Committees and Liaison Assignments – 2022-23

Chilliwack – Now that the new Chilliwack School Board Trustees have been elected and sworn in, comes the work. Committee and School Liaison Assignments have been chosen (some Trustee photos have yet to be posted):

Board of Education Trustees

Willow Reichelt Chair willow_reichelt@sd33.bc.ca 604-701-7377

Elected:

November 2018

Committees:

Audit Working, CPVPA Hiring, Education Policy Advisory

Liaison Schools:

Rosedale Traditional, Cheam Elementary, Leary Integrated Arts & Technology Elementary, Vedder Elementary, Cultus Lake Community

Carin Bondar Vice Chair carin_bondar@sd33.bc.ca 604-997-9978

Elected:

February 2021

Committees:

BCPSEA Representative Alternate, Indigenous Education Advisory, Chilliwack Healthier Community, Youth Advisory

Liaison Schools:

Kwíyeqel Secondary, Mt. Slesse Middle, Sardis Elementary, Bernard Elementary

Heather Maahs Trustee heather_maahs@sd33.bc.ca 604-798-2026

Elected:

November 2008

Committees:

Audit Working, Awards, Budget Advisory

Liaison Schools:

Vedder Middle, Yarrow Elementary, McCammon Elementary, Unsworth Elementary, Tyson Elementary

Richard ProceeTrustee richard_procee@sd33.bc.ca 604-702-8409

Elected:

October 2022

Committees:

Audit Working, Budget Advisory, Chilliwack Foundation

Liaison Schools:

GW Graham Secondary, Chilliwack Middle, Greendale Elementary Community, Watson Elementary

Margaret ReidTrustee margaret_reid@sd33.bc.ca 604-799-5650

Elected:

October 2022

Committees:

BCSTA Provincial Councilor, DPAC Liaison, Chilliwack Child & Youth, Transportation Advisory

Liaison Schools:

Chilliwack Secondary, Evans Elementary, East Chilliwack Elementary, Central Elementary Community

David Swankey Trustee david_swankey@sd33.bc.ca 604-378-4661

Elected:

November 2018

Committees:

BCSTA Provincial Councilor Alternate, Indigenous Education Advisory, Board/Authority Authorized Courses, Budget Advisory, Education Policy Advisory

Liaison Schools:

Imagine High Integrated Arts & Technology Secondary, Stitó:s Lá:lém Totí:lt Elementary / Middle, Little Mountain Elementary, Robertson Elementary

Teri Westerby Trustee teri_westerby@sd33.bc.ca 778-684-8374

Elected:

October 2022

Committees:

BCPSEA Representative, Education Policy Advisory, CPVPA Hiring, Advisory Committee for Inclusive Education

Liaison Schools:

Sardis Secondary, AD Rundle Middle, Strathcona Elementary, Promontory Elementary

