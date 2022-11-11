Chilliwack School Board Committees and Liaison Assignments – 2022-23

Chilliwack – Now that the new Chilliwack School Board Trustees have been elected and sworn in, comes the work. Committee and School Liaison Assignments have been chosen (some Trustee photos have yet to be posted):
Board of Education Trustees
Willow Reichelt Chair willow_reichelt@sd33.bc.ca 604-701-7377
Elected:
November 2018
Committees:
Audit Working, CPVPA Hiring, Education Policy Advisory
Liaison Schools:
Rosedale Traditional, Cheam Elementary, Leary Integrated Arts & Technology Elementary, Vedder Elementary, Cultus Lake Community
Carin Bondar Vice Chair carin_bondar@sd33.bc.ca 604-997-9978
Elected:
February 2021
Committees:
BCPSEA Representative Alternate, Indigenous Education Advisory, Chilliwack Healthier Community, Youth Advisory
Liaison Schools:
Kwíyeqel Secondary, Mt. Slesse Middle, Sardis Elementary, Bernard Elementary
Heather Maahs Trustee heather_maahs@sd33.bc.ca 604-798-2026
Elected:
November 2008
Committees:
Audit Working, Awards, Budget Advisory
Liaison Schools:
Vedder Middle, Yarrow Elementary, McCammon Elementary, Unsworth Elementary, Tyson Elementary
Richard ProceeTrustee richard_procee@sd33.bc.ca 604-702-8409
Elected:
October 2022
Committees:
Audit Working, Budget Advisory, Chilliwack Foundation
Liaison Schools:
GW Graham Secondary, Chilliwack Middle, Greendale Elementary Community, Watson Elementary
Margaret ReidTrustee margaret_reid@sd33.bc.ca 604-799-5650
Elected:
October 2022
Committees:
BCSTA Provincial Councilor, DPAC Liaison, Chilliwack Child & Youth, Transportation Advisory
Liaison Schools:
Chilliwack Secondary, Evans Elementary, East Chilliwack Elementary, Central Elementary Community
David Swankey Trustee david_swankey@sd33.bc.ca 604-378-4661
Elected:
November 2018
Committees:
BCSTA Provincial Councilor Alternate, Indigenous Education Advisory, Board/Authority Authorized Courses, Budget Advisory, Education Policy Advisory
Liaison Schools:
Imagine High Integrated Arts & Technology Secondary, Stitó:s Lá:lém Totí:lt Elementary / Middle, Little Mountain Elementary, Robertson Elementary
Teri Westerby Trustee teri_westerby@sd33.bc.ca 778-684-8374
Elected:
October 2022
Committees:
BCPSEA Representative, Education Policy Advisory, CPVPA Hiring, Advisory Committee for Inclusive Education
Liaison Schools:
Sardis Secondary, AD Rundle Middle, Strathcona Elementary, Promontory Elementary
Trustee Committee & School Assignments
Trustee Committee Assignments 2022-2023