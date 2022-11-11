Amber Price – Recipient of UFV’s Betty Urquhart Community Service Award

UFV/Fraser Valley – Amber Price of the Book Man, and the Chilliwack Mural Festival among other community projects, is this year’s recipient of UFV’s Betty Urquhart Community Service Award.

Price posted to social media:

“I am humbled to announce that I am a recipient of a Betty Urquhart Community Service Award.

To have my name linked to such a forward thinking, hardworking and community minded female leader is an incredible honour.

Thank you to those who nominated me, the selection committee, UFV, and the incredible colleagues, friends, family, staff, community leaders and community members that support and encourage me, and each other.

May we all walk with our heads held high, in the footsteps of Betty Urquhart. Building connections, equity, opportunity, positive growth and community is something that we can all get behind.

As an addition to this award, I was also blessed to be able to choose a charity to receive a donation on my behalf, and am proud to help support the work of Project A.I.M – Access to Incontinence & Menstrual Products.

Delicious food, a spectacular atmosphere, and so much inspiration was provided tonight at University of the Fraser Valley – UFV International ‘s Town & Gown Event. Thank you to Anne Russell and Monika Vondras for making me feel so welcome and well cared for. Thanks to Siobhan D for joining me for this special night!

With every inch of me I believe that we are better together. Thank you for this honour!”

Nominate someone great

Do you know a person who has made the Fraser Valley a better place to live? Nominate them for the UFV Betty Urquhart Community Service award.

Betty Urquhart was one of the first employees of the university and believed strongly in volunteering and giving back to the community. While Betty passed away in 1995, UFV keeps her memory alive by honouring a person exemplifying her commitment to life-long learning and community. This award is part of UFV’s commitment to changing lives and building community.

Nomination guidelines

The award is given to an individual for a specific project or series of projects. Nominations may be made to the Board of Governors by any individual or group in the University region. Nominations should include a statement of the reasons for the nomination and supporting documentation. The award will be publicly presented at a university event and include a monetary prize to be given to the recipient’s charity of choice. Names of award recipients and their projects will be displayed on campus and on the UFV website. Normally only one award will be presented in any year. The University President or designate will chair the award selection committee which will include three members appointed annually by the Board of Governors. The project(s) for which the recipient is being honoured for must meet the following criteria:

The project must demonstrate UFV’s commitment to enhancing the quality of life of its communities.

The project must have had a significant impact on the community.

The recipient of the award must have played a major role in the planning and implementation of the project.

This project must have been undertaken at least partially as a volunteer endeavour and not as part of anyone’s salaried or contractual obligations.

The project must have taken place at least partially during the immediately preceding twelve-month period.

Amber Price (centre)/Facebook