UPDATE – Sumas Dyke Repairs in Abbotsford Almost Complete – Sediment Remains a Challenge – Province Announcement at the Site Included More Funds from Victoria (VIDEO)

Abbotford (with files from Black Press and Province of BC)- Mike Farnworth, BC Minister of Public Safety and Solicitor General, Chief Dalton Silver, Semá:th First Nation and Ross Siemens, The newly elected Mayor of Abbotsford were at the portion of the Sumas Dyke that was still posing problems since the November 2021 flood which breached the dyke system.

Chief Dalton Silver, Semá:th First Nation/Nov 2022/Province of BC YouTube

Abbotsford-Mission MLA Pam Alexis and former Abbotsford Mayor Henry Bruan, the face of the recovery, were also on hand.

The numbers are staggering.

From November 2021 to November of 2022, 500 debris sites have been cleared.

$41 million in Provincial funding has been approved to repair and restore sites on the Sumas River, Clayburn Creek, Kilgard Creek and the Vedder Canal.

The province then announced on Thursday that $1.6 million in funding is coming from the province’s Disaster Financial Assistance Program (DFAP). DFAP has handed out $24 million to help people repair and rebuild homes and businesses, with $10 million of that going to 1,300 claims in the Fraser Valley.

The video is Farworth making the update announcement: