Highway 1 Expansion Continues with Glover Road Replacement Project

Langley – Construction is set to begin on the Province’s Highway 1 216th–264th Street Widening Project, which will help relieve congestion for drivers and accommodate more sustainable transportation options for all travellers.

The replacement of the Glover Road crossing is a key component of the government’s commitment to widen Highway 1 from 216th Street to 264th Street. This is the first of the project’s three major works contracts.

Ground was broken on November 10 at the project site by Rob Fleming, B.C.’s Minister of Transportation and Infrastructure; John Aldag, MP for Cloverdale-Langley City; Megan Dykeman, MLA for Langley East; and Eric Woodward, mayor of the Township of Langley.

As part of this replacement project, the height clearance of 4.3 metres at the existing crossing will be improved to current standards to a minimum height clearance of 5.2 metres. This will improve safety and ensure that more commercial and oversize vehicles are able to travel on this route. The nearby CP Rail overhead and the 232th Street interchange will also be replaced with higher structures as part of the overall Highway 1 216th–264th Widening Project.

Completion of the Glover Road crossing is anticipated in summer 2024. The other elements of the widening project are expected to be tendered this winter, with work starting by spring 2023. This includes replacement of the existing railway crossing just east of Glover Road, the replacement of the 232nd Street interchange and widening Highway 1 from 216th to 264th to add an extra lane in each direction.

The Highway 1 216th–264th Street Widening Project is valued at $345 million. The Government of Canada is contributing as much as $95.9 million, the Province of B.C. is contributing $225.58 million and the Township of Langley is contributing the remaining $23.37 million.

The federal contribution is part of the larger $108.9-million Trans-Canada Highway 1 high-occupancy-vehicle lane extension project under the New Building Canada Fund’s Provincial-Territorial Infrastructure Component-National and Regional Projects.