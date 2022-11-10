FVN’s News Director Discovered Relative from WWII , In Time for Remembrance Day

OPINION – I have a cousin in Ottawa who is the family historian as well as a government worker. Her job is information gathering, so obviously, being the family historian is something she loves to do.

Over the past couple of years, we have been investigating information that may lead to Metis heritage in our family.

She made another recent discovery that is just in time (appropriately and ironically) for Remembrance Day.

We have a relative who was a medic in World War Two and died in service.

Remembrance Day just took added meaning for us.

I look forward to seeing you at the Garrison Cenotaph in Chilliwack on November 11.

Don Lehn

News Director FVN Fraser Valley News and chillTV

In Loving Memory of Issac Jacob Lehn: