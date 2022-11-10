Skip to content

City of Chilliwack, Rotary Book Club – Installing “Little Libraries” in Five Parks

Chilliwack – Little libraries will be installed in five parks, thanks to the Rotary Book Club, Gore Bros and local artist Jack Hendsbee. They will be installed at Fairfield, Jinkerson, Sardis, Barber, and Portage.

The City of Chilliwack is also part of this initiative.

Rotary Club of Chilliwack posted to Facebook: Our club and our Literacy Committee are proud supporters of this initiative. Thanks to committee chair Arlene in particular for her work on these. And don’t worry about them being emptied out. We’re kind of hoping they are! We have lots of books to restock them when needed.

Little Libraries Chilliwack Nov 2022/Rotary Club of Chilliwack

