BUSINESS – Fraserway RV Recognized as a Top 50 RV Dealer in North America

Abbotsford – Fraserway RV have once again been recognized as one of North America’s premier RV dealerships – receiving acknowledgement as a Top 50 Dealer by RVBusiness Magazine for 2022.



Receiving the honour for the 6th time, Fraserway RV have been endorsed as industry leaders for displaying a continued commitment to best practices, cutting-edge service, and exemplary customer care at every professional level.



“Receiving the Top 50 Dealer Award is a great honour. Being recognized by our peers as being one of the best is valued by all of us at Fraserway RV,” said Rex Sheehy, Managing Director, Fraserway RV. “Our goal remains to strive to better serve our customers and communities in every way possible. As a team we are grateful for the recognition and inspired to serve our customers and community better in 2023.”



To become eligible for the Top 50 Award, dealerships must first be nominated by RV manufacturers. Nominees are then required to complete a comprehensive application, describing their in-depth approach to business practices including marketing; employee training; financial planning; charitable giving; and more. Once completed, applications are reviewed by a panel of industry experts during a rigorous two-day session at the RV/MH Hall of Fame in Elkhart, Indiana.



Fraserway RV and the other Top 50 honourees were officially recognized during a special reception on Wednesday, November 9, during the 2022 RV Dealers International Convention/Expo at Caesar’s Palace in Las Vegas.



Established in 1969, Fraserway RV is Canada’s largest and only national RV rental company and dealership network. Proudly Canadian-owned with locations from coast-to-coast-to-coast, Fraserway RV have established a worldwide reputation for uncompromising quality of service and selection to suit all budgets.



For more information about Fraserway RV visit: www.Fraserway.com