AbbyPD Officers Make 2021 Alexa’s Team

Abbotsford – Each year Alexa’s Team recognizes the work of British Columbia police officers who are dedicated to removing impaired drivers off our streets.

Alexa’s Team was created in 2009 by the Middelaer family after their four year old daughter Alexa was killed by an impaired driver in Delta, in 2008.

Police officers who have completed a minimum of 12 alcohol and or drug-impaired driving investigations in a year are added to the Team. “All-Star” status is achieved with a minimum of 25 impaired investigations.

Eleven Abbotsford Police officers are being added to the 2021 Alexa Team:

1.Cpl. Phil Sawatsky

2.Cst. Kim Jones

3.Cst. Pete Quaglia

4.Cst. Jenni Richter

5.Cst. Rob Dyck

6.Cst. Christina Chellew

7.Cst. Eric Olson

8.Cst. Ryan Clary

9.Cst. Elliot Westergaard

10.Cst. Micah Jansen VanDoorn

11.Cst. Scott McClure

“Improving road safety continues to be a priority of the Abbotsford Police Department. Unfortunately, impaired driving can have fatal and life-changing consequences. I am very proud of the combined efforts of these eleven AbbyPD officers who in 2021 removed 474 impaired drivers from our roadways,”said Deputy Chief Constable Brett Crosby-Jones