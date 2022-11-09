Merrit/Spences Bridge – It took almost a year (361 days in fact) but Highway 8 between Merritt and Spences Bridge is now open to all vehicle traffic.

November 2021’s heavy rains and flooding washed out more than 25 sections of the highway and rerouted some sections of the Nicola River, leading to the complete closure of the highway between Merritt and Spences Bridge. More than seven kilometres of Highway 8 was completely lost due to the event.

Numerous Thompson Nicola Regional District residences, as well as Nooaitch, Shackan and Cook’s Ferry First Nations communities, were isolated. Reopening Highway 8 reconnects rural communities, allows residents to return home and improves transportation access for various sectors, such as forestry, mining and ranching.

“The International Union of Operating Engineers Local 115 is proud of the work that has been done by our members in getting Highway 8 reopened,” said Brian Cochrane, business manager, IUOE Local 115. “We’re committed to rebuilding the province’s highways and to supporting the local and First Nations communities on all of our projects.”

While temporary repairs are complete, the highway remains an active construction zone. Crews continue to install roadside barriers, place riprap (large rocks) to stabilize road embankments and process rock to undertake permanent repairs along the corridor.

Some sections of the highway have reduced speed limits and differing surface materials, including sections of gravel road, making the highway unsuitable for motorcycles. Ongoing construction will lead to delays and intermittent closures.

Since Highway 8 is still a construction zone, it would not be a suitable detour option should the Trans-Canada Highway (Highway 1) or Coquihalla Highway (Highway 5) be closed. In either event, access to the highway would be limited to residents.