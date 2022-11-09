Chiefs Acquire Michael Stenberg from Des Moines Buccaneers of the USHL

Chilliwack/Des Moines – The Chilliwack Chiefs are excited to announce the acquisition of Michael Stenberg in exchange for future considerations from the Des Moines Buccaneers of the USHL.

Stenberg, a Needham, MA product, comes to the Chiefs already with an NCAA commitment to Providence College.

“We are really excited to add Michael to our group. He comes to us with experience at the junior level, a high work rate, and determination that he plays with. We are always looking at ways to improve our club and this is an example of that,” said General Manager and Head Coach Brian Maloney.

At just 18 years old, the 6’2 forward had played 72 USHL games before the trade. Stenberg has a familiar face to welcome him to the Chiefs. He and Sasha Teleguine played two seasons together at Thayer Academy, where in their final season as teammates they went one and two in scoring.

“I’m so excited about this opportunity to play for a well-known organization with a great tradition. I look forward to developing my skills with a great coaching staff in front of arguably the best fan base in the BCHL,” said Stenberg.