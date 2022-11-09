BC Camping Reservations Open January 3 for 2023 Provincial Season

Fraser Valley/Victoria – Yes it is November BUT .. It’s time to get out the calendar and start planning camping trips in more provincial parks next year.

At 7 a.m. (Pacific time) on Jan. 3, 2023, many of BC Parks’ campsites will open for reservations. People can book a site four months ahead of their desired arrival date instead of the previous two-month booking window.

A list of campground operating and reservable dates can be found at: https://bcparks.ca/operating-dates/

More campgrounds are being added to the new reservation service for the 2023 season, including Gwillim Lake Park near Chetwynd, Yahk Park near the Kingsgate border crossing and Allison Lake Park near Princeton. All these campgrounds will maintain a balance of reservable and first-come-first-served sites.

Additionally, reservations for the popular Bowron Lake Canoe Circuit in Bowron Lake Provincial Park will open for the entire 2023 season at 7 a.m. on Dec. 1, 2022. People need to be prepared and self-sufficient for this backcountry experience that involves 116 kilometres of paddling across 10 lakes with several portages that require transporting canoes and gear over land.

Most of the 23-kilometre Berg Lake Trail in Mount Robson Provincial Park will remain closed for the 2023 season, except for 14 sites at the Kinney Lake Campground. Located seven kilometres from the parking lot, Kinney Lake will open for reservations on a four-month rolling window at 7 a.m. on Feb. 1, 2023. The rest of the trail, which was damaged by extreme weather in 2021, remains closed for repairs.