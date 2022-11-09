AbbyPD Investigates Assault with a Weapon on Mt. Waddington Avenue

Abbotsford – Early Friday morning, November 4, 2022,, Abbotsford Police Patrol Members responded to multiple calls of a man being assaulted within the 32000 block of Mt. Waddington Avenue.

The victim, a 37-year-old man, was walking along Mt. Waddington Avenue when he was approached by an unknown female driver of a newer silver or dark grey 4-door hatchback vehicle.

An unidentified man exited the rear of the female’s car and demanded belongings from the victim. During this time, the victim was attacked by the man, who struck the victim with a hammer.

The victim’s injuries were minor.

The unknown man is described as Caucasian, with short dirty blonde hair, wearing a grey sweatshirt, shorts and a mask.

AbbyPD is in the preliminary stages of this investigation and believe this incident to be targeted.

Investigators are appealing for any witnesses or persons with dashcam footage who were in the area of Clearbrook Road between South Fraser Way and George Ferguson Way between 2:30 and 3:15 AM or those who may have information about this investigation to please contact the Abbotsford Police at 604-859-5225.

AbbyPD File 2022-46032