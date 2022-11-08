Chilliwack – The Rotaract Club of Chilliwack-Fraser 3rd Winter Plant Fundraiser is underway. Now is the time to make your orders for winter plants and poinsettias.

By placing your order and paying online you are reducing the risk of COVID exposure while still supporting Rotraract fundraising efforts. Plants are a great way to bring happiness to family and friends this holiday season while choosing to support a healthy fundraiser.

Orders are due November 15th. https://cfr.growingsmilesfundraising.com/home