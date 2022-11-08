Province to Expand Cancer Coverage for Firefighters

Victoria – Firefighters will now have easier access to workers’ compensation benefits and support services in recognition of their higher risk of developing work-related cancers.

“Firefighters are there for us when we are at our most vulnerable, and we need to be there for them when they need us,” said Premier John Horgan. “Their job places them in risk of exposure to toxic materials. If they get sick or hurt on the job, they deserve to have every support we can provide.”

The Province is amending the Firefighters’ Occupational Disease Regulation under the Workers Compensation Act (WCA) by adding two cancers – pancreatic and thyroid – to the existing list of cancers and heart diseases that firefighters are at increased risk of developing.

“Despite the safety equipment, firefighters are still exposed to dangerous substances from burning materials,” said Harry Bains, Minister of Labour. “Over time, exposure can lead to serious, sometimes deadly, illnesses where prompt treatment is critical. I am proud to support these brave workers who selflessly put their health and lives on the line to keep British Columbians safe.”

If a firefighter develops one of the listed cancers after a certain period of employment, it is presumed that the cancer arose from their employment. The firefighter will be eligible for workers’ compensation benefits without having to prove the cancer is work-related.