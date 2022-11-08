IHIT Investigating Possible Targeted Double Homicide in Chilliwack – South Sumas Road

Chilliwack – Chilliwack RCMP is advising the public that the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) has been deployed following the discovery of two deceased individuals inside a Chilliwack residence.

Shortly before 2PM on Tuesday, November 8, Chilliwack RCMP were called to a residence in the 44400 block of South Sumas Road after receiving a report that two deceased individuals had been located inside the residence.

Investigators attended the scene and determined that these deaths appeared suspicious in nature.

IHIT has been deployed and will be working in partnership with the Chilliwack RCMP. Police are in the evidence gathering phase of this investigation.

At this stage, it appears to be an isolated incident and it is not believed that there is a threat to the public at this time.

Investigators are working to determine motive and whether these deaths have any links to the drug trade or ongoing gang conflict.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation can call the IHIT Information Line at 1-877-551-IHIT (4448) or by email at ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca