Chilliwack Military Museum Legacy Walk – Saturday November 12 in Garrison Village

Chilliwack – The Chilliwack Military Museum Legacy Walk starts at 9 AM, Saturday November 12 in Garrison Village. This ties in with the Remembrance Day events on the day before.

Join Jim Harris and Darren Kennedy from the Chilliwack Military Museum for the CFB Chilliwack Legacy Walk.

The meeting point is the Waves Coffee House in Garrison Village on Market Way.

The walk, including visits at the various military plinths, will take approximately 1 hour to complete.

You will then end up back at Waves Coffee House. Rain or shine. Bring weather appropriate clothing as it will be sunny but chilly as well.

There is no cost to attend this event and for more information – imugcanada@yahoo.com or call 778 839 4972.