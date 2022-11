Visp, Switzerland/Abbotsford – Jake Virtanen’s career will take him back to Europe.

The former Vancouver Canucks was released as his sex assault trial in Vancouver was in the court system. The Canucks let him go in 2021 and in January of 2022 he was found not guilty.

He did play in the KHL in Russia but that did not work out and in the fall, he had a pro try out with Edmonton. The OIlers released him before the current NHL season started.

Visp is a B League pro team in Switzerland.