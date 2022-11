Abbotsford – As will custom, bagpipes signaled the entrance into the Matsqui Centennial Auditorium as the 2022-2026 Abbotsford Council was sown in for their term. Led by new Mayor Ross Siemens, other veteran Council members such as Patricia Ross and Dave Loewen, took their oath of office.

City of Abbotsford website

Video Clip for Council Loewen Oath of Office – https://www.facebook.com/100027785301351/videos/1758412747865063/

Patricia Ross/2022 Council Swearing In / Nov 2022