Monday Snowfall Warning for Coquihalla and Connector – 10 to 20 cms

Coquihalla/Fraser Canyon/Fraser Valley – A few more flakes will fall before we get a week of straight sunshine. It will be chilly for Friday and Remembrance Day.

From Environment Canada:

4:29 AM PST Monday 07 November 2022

Snowfall warning in effect for:

Coquihalla Highway – Hope to Merritt

Highway 3 – Hope to Princeton via Allison Pass

This will continue through Monday morning – Snowfall with total amounts of 10 to 20 cm continues with strong northwest winds giving local blowing snow.



Routes affected: Highway 3 – Hope to Princeton via Allison Pass and Paulson Summit to Kootenay Pass, Coquihalla Highway – Hope to Merritt and Merritt to Kamloops, Okanagan Connector – Merritt to Kelowna and Highway 97 – Clinton to 100 Mile House via Begbie Summit.

A Pacific low pressure system southwest of Vancouver Island will continue to spread moisture across the southern interior this morning. The snow will gradually ease through the day as the low moves further south.