Health Employers Association of BC Reaches Tentative Agreement with Resident Doctors

Victoria – The Health Employers Association of BC has reached a tentative agreement with members of the Resident Doctors of BC under the Province’s Shared Recovery Mandate.

RDBC represents more than 1,400 medical graduates who participate in a graduate educational program leading to qualification for independent practice as a family or specialist physician.

Agreement details will be available in the coming weeks when the ratification process for the union members and the health employers is complete.

More than 500,000 people work across the provincial public sector in the core public service, at Crown corporations, in health, community social services, kindergarten-to-Grade 12 public education and at post-secondary institutions and research universities.

Of those people, approximately 393,000 are unionized employees paid under collective agreements or professionals paid through negotiated compensation agreements.