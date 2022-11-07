Back to Where The Learning Began – Sylvan Learning Re-Boots in Chilliwack (Interview)

Chilliwack – Ann Silbernagel started her education career at a Sylvan Learning center before returning to school to get a degree in education. When offered the opportunity to buy the same Chilliwack Sylvan Learning that started her education career, she couldn’t wait to take over. She has now opened her first Sylvan Learning from scratch at 200 – 45935 Airport Road (across from RCMP HQ).

As an educator of 15 years, Silbernagel knows the value of personalized learning and having a mentor that can inspire students. Inspired by an educator as a student years ago, Silbernangel knows additional support and resources can change a student’s life. She and partner Stanislav Bellousov also plan to open a branch in Calgary, in the near future.

FVN’s Don Lehn spoke with the two about the return of Sylvan to Chilliwack. The institute helps with one on one tutoring for K-12 nd fiurst year university students with English and Math skills.