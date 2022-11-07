1,600+ OD Deaths In BC, Due to Illicit Drugs (In First Nine Months of 2022 – Jan to Sept)

Fraser Valley/Victoria – It is the monthly numbers that continually make social workers and those in recovery, walk with heavy hearts.

Toxic drugs claimed the lives of at least 171 British Columbians in September 2022, putting the province on track to surpass 2,000 such deaths for a second consecutive year, according to data released by the BC Coroners Service.

The 171 deaths in September is roughly the same as the total reported in August 2022 (169) and is equivalent to about 5.7 deaths per day. A total of 1,644 lives have been lost to toxic drugs between January and September 2022, which is the largest number ever recorded in the first nine months of a calendar year. Consistent with previous reporting, 71% of decedents in 2022 were between 30 and 59, and 79% were male.

Abbotsford has 71 deaths so far in 2022, on pace for a new record. Chilliwack with 27 deaths so far this year.

Illicit drug overdose death report (Data to September 30, 2022):

https://www2.gov.bc.ca/assets/gov/birth-adoption-death-marriage-and-divorce/deaths/coroners-service/statistical/illicit-drug.pdf

Illicit drug toxicity: Type of drug data report (Data to August 31, 2022):

https://www2.gov.bc.ca/assets/gov/birth-adoption-death-marriage-and-divorce/deaths/coroners-service/statistical/illicit-drug-type.pdf