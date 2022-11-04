chillTV News of the Week, with Don Lehn: November 3, 2022 – Interview: Nicole Huitema Read, Chilliwack City Councillor, Kelly Velonis, Director, Chilliwack & District Seniors’ Resource Society (VIDEO)

Fraser Valley – chillTV News of the Week, with Don Lehn: November 3, 2022 – Interview: Nicole Huitema Read, Chilliwack City Councillor, Kelly Velonis, Director, Chilliwack & District Seniors’ Resource Society.

Headline News most affecting Chilliwack This Week:

• Eighth Chilliwack City Council was sworn in Monday night.

• Rotary Christmas Parade, presented by Mountainview Harley-Davidson & Mountainview Motorsports is BACK Dec. 3!

• 2022 Rotary Christmas Show, presented by Prospera Credit Union 7:00 pm, November 24!

• Chilliwack & District Seniors’ Resources Society Seniors Christmas Seniors Stocking Fundraiser Drive is next week.

AND

• CLOCKS FALL BACK THIS WEEKEND!

PLUS…

Interview: Nicole Huitema Read, Chilliwack City Councillor

Interview: Kelly Velonis, Director, Chilliwack & District Seniors’ Resource Society

News Director: Don Lehn

Sportscast Anchor: Josh Bohr

Weather: Cari Moore

chillTV: TV for Chilliwack!™