chillTV News of the Week, with Don Lehn: November 3, 2022 – Interview: Nicole Huitema Read, Chilliwack City Councillor, Kelly Velonis, Director, Chilliwack & District Seniors’ Resource Society (VIDEO)

Fraser Valley – chillTV News of the Week, with Don Lehn: November 3, 2022 – Interview: Nicole Huitema Read, Chilliwack City Councillor, Kelly Velonis, Director, Chilliwack & District Seniors’ Resource Society.
Headline News most affecting Chilliwack This Week:
• Eighth Chilliwack City Council was sworn in Monday night.
• Rotary Christmas Parade, presented by Mountainview Harley-Davidson & Mountainview Motorsports is BACK Dec. 3!
• 2022 Rotary Christmas Show, presented by Prospera Credit Union 7:00 pm, November 24!
• Chilliwack & District Seniors’ Resources Society Seniors Christmas Seniors Stocking Fundraiser Drive is next week.
AND
• CLOCKS FALL BACK THIS WEEKEND!
PLUS…
Interview: Nicole Huitema Read, Chilliwack City Councillor
Interview: Kelly Velonis, Director, Chilliwack & District Seniors’ Resource Society
News Director: Don Lehn
Sportscast Anchor: Josh Bohr
Weather: Cari Moore
