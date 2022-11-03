Ski Season Means Another Warren Miller Movie – “Daymaker” at Chilliwack Cultural Centre – November 19

Chilliwack Ski season always means another breathtaking Warren Miller movie.

Get ready for the global kickoff to winter when Warren Miller returns with the 73rd annual ski and snowboard film, Daymaker! On November 19, you can experience a storm cycle in British Columbia’s Monashee Mountains and visit Greece’s Olympus range, all without leaving Chilliwack. Daymaker captures the enduring spirit of winter with exhilarating highlights of snow riders in a film that isn’t just for ski and snowboard enthusiasts!

Daymaker rewrites the rules of adaptive backcountry riding follows one of Europe’s most legendary mountain guides and keeps up with some of the most exciting young skiers and snowboarders on the planet. Standing on the top of the mountain, this film shares the adrenalin that comes from these high-octane experiences!

Since Warren Miller started making ski films in 1949, much of the world has changed, but the passion of snow riders across the globe has stayed the same. Standing at the top of the mountains, it’s difficult to make out whatever you left below in the constantly shifting world. It’s even harder to feel the weight of that world when you’re flying through snow so deep, it may as well be the sky. Stress can’t keep up when you’re going that fast, making Daymaker the perfect place to leave your worries behind.

Few films can truly capture the beauty of winter sports but Daymaker does just that, and with stunning shots of athletes and landscapes, the warmth of the theatre will be the only thing reminding viewers that they’re not actually along for the ride. Join Crazy Karl Fostvedt, Michelle Parker, Katie Burrell, Daron Rahlves, Ryland Bell, Cam Fitzpatrick, Connery Lundin and more on the hill, it’s sure to be an unforgettable evening.

Warren Miller’s Daymaker is coming to the Chilliwack Cultural Centre on November 19, 2022 at 7:30 pm. Tickets are $20, and can be purchased at the Centre Box Office, online at www.chilliwackculturalcentre.ca, or by calling 604-391-SHOW(7469).

Warren Miller’s Daymaker is generously sponsored by: The Chilliwack Progress, 98.3 STAR FM, The British Columbia Arts Council, the City of Chilliwack, the Province of British Columbia and the Department of Canadian Heritage.