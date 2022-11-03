Harrison’s Starlight Skating Rink Now Open on Esplanade

Harrison – After Covid closures, the Starlight Skating Rink is now Open on Esplanade.
The artificial rink is at the boat launch parking lot.
The skate rental shop and concession will have a soft opening November 3 to 7.
Regular Hours of Operation:
November 10, 2022 – February 20, 2023 (Closed on Christmas Day)
Thursday to Monday from 1:00pm-9:00pm.
Rental Rates:
Adult Skates $8.00
Child Skates $5.00
Helmets $2.00
If you have your own equipment, there is no charge.
It is designed for skating only so no hockey!
Harrison Councilor Michie Vidal told FVN that this is such a welcome return to the Village. The Lights By The Lake is also coming back for the Christmas season.